Civil Registry Department Closed on Monday and Tuesday

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Civil Registry Department offices at the Public Service Center Government Administration Building in Philipsburg and Simpson Bay, are closed for Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22.

The closure is in connection with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the public will be updated with respect to when the offices will reopen; the contact number in case of an emergency; as well as available services.

The Civil Registry Department apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

All other services at the Government Administration Building and at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center are operational.