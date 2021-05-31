The Coast Guard found lifeless body of missing man in Great Bay

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On May 30, 2021, Sunday afternoon the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard received a notification from the Korps Politie St. Maarten (KPSM) that someone who was swimming at Bobby’s Marina went missing.

A Metal Shark patrol that was already patrolling the sea, went to the location to help search for the missing person. Unfortunately the man was not found and the search was called off for the night.

This morning the lifeless body of the man was found on the west side of Great Bay during a

search action of a Metal Shark patrol. The lifeless body of the elderly man was handed over to the KPSM. The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard wishes the family of the deceased strength in this difficult time and may he rest in peace.