Office of the Attorney General to host seminar on sexual offences August 26

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – The Office of the Attorney General PPG of Curaçao, St. Maarten and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba has organized a seminar on sexual offences for Thursday, 26 August 2021, on Curacao.

Partners on Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius – employees of the Prosecutor’s Offices, judges and legal secretaries, detectives from the Police’s Moral Affairs Department, and employees of victims assistance/help – are invited to join this seminar.

The seminar will (tentatively) cover in an open session the topic: “Trauma and sexual violence and victim blaming” by Dr Iva Bicanic, coordinator of the National Center for Sexual Violence in the Netherlands, and “Victim treatment” by Yet van Mastrigt, Moral Expert National Police.

Planned workshops will cover “victim treatment” presented by Van Mastrigt, “Interviewing minors” by legal psychologist/investigative psychologist Jannie van der Sleen, “Assessment of statements in sex offenses” by Van der Sleen, and “Grooming” by Guillano Schoop, Prosecutor on Curaçao.

No costs are associated with participation, except for travel and accommodation costs for attendees.

Registration starts 31 July 2021.

For registration and more information, visit: www.openbaarministerie.org/nl/themadagen.