Man drowns in Great Bay Beach

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — On Saturday, May 29, at approximately 5:50pm, the Police Dispatch Center received a notification that an 81-year-old man with initial O.A. went swimming at Great Bay Beach and was not seen since.

Police and Coast Guard initiated a search for the missing man in Great Bay and surrounding areas. The Coast Guard continued the search late into the evening, but there is was not sign of the man. The search was halted due to the darkness.

In the morning of Sunday, May 30, the Coast Guard took up the search again.At approximately 8:30am, they located the man’s body in the water near Divi Little Bay Beach Resort.A preliminary investigation was conducted by detectives and the police doctor concluded that the victim had drown.

The Sint Maarten Police expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.