FOR MAY 31 2021, DUE TO TRINIDAD & TOBAGO PUBLIC HOLIDAY DAYTIME CURFEW HOURS

RE-TIMED CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago — Caribbean Airlines advises that due to the daytime curfew in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday May 31, 2021, the airline will operate only one domestic flight between Trinidad and Tobago.

Additionally, BW 461 service to Georgetown, Guyana on Monday May 31, will now depart at an earlier time of 10:00 a.m. (instead of 11:30 a.m.)

ROUTE FLIGHT NUMBER DAY DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME Trinidad – Tobago BW 1502 Monday May, 31 7.00 a.m. 7:25 a.m. Tobago – Trinidad BW 1503 Monday May, 31 8.10 a.m. 8:35 a.m. Trinidad – Guyana BW 461 Monday May, 31 10:00 a.m. 11:40 a.m.

Caribbean Airlines recommends that persons travel on the domestic air bridge for essential and emergency purposes only.

Kindly note that tickets can be placed on hold for future travel with no penalties when a full schedule resumes.

Caribbean Airlines thanks its customers for their understanding and support as we work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19.