“Attorney Sjamira Roseburg addresses false statements made about client”

PHILIPSBURG — Defense lawyer Sjamira Roseburg addresses false statements made in the media against client, Mr. Frans Richardson in ongoing Aquamarine case.

Given the fact that the case is ongoing, we will not comment extensively on the matter in the media. However, considering the nature of the statements made in The Daily Herald of May 18 and the fact that these are false, we deem it necessary to provide clarity in a transparent manner in order to move forward.

Currently, the Emerald case is in appeal and will be trialed by three judges. My client has full confidence in said investigation.

As it pertains to the ‘Aquamarine’ investigation. Let me be clear! There is no allegation in the file that my client is involved in the purchase of the BTP building !!! In the respective release, claims were made that my client was in contact with a company in St. Kitts and Nevis to purchase the BTP building while he was a member of the Parliamentary Committee of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and the Finance Committee, between the period of March 2012 and September 2019.

The cited information is incorrect and is furthermore damaging to my clients character. This is where it ends. We will not entertain or accept a ‘trial by media’. My client has the right to a fair trial. The media is not a ultimate deciding factor in this matter and we still have faith in the justice system.