Alicia’s Receives 6th Consecutive TripAdvisor Award

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN – This week, St Maarten hotel Alicia’s Inn received the 2021 TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Award. The recognition is granted to the global top 10 % of hotels most appreciated by customers worldwide.

It is the 6th consecutive time the hotel receives the customer driven award. The Alicia’s Inn team is humbled by the renewed gratitude of its clients. Manager Jeanina Dupersoy: “The certificate is special for us as it is evidence to our un-shakable commitment to our mission, even in the face of multiple challenges during the pandemic.”

Alicia’s Inn on St Maarten’s famed shopping street Backstreet was founded 7 years ago. Aunt Alicia who the inn is named was a Caribbean entrepreneur who sold sugar cake, eggs and other treats. The guiding light of Aunt Alicia and her legacy of inspiration, commitment and hard work continues to chart the steps of the Alicia’s Inn team, be it with the newest standards or innovations within the hospitality industry.

Management of Alicia’s Inn is grateful to the staff who work daily to make this achievement a reality, and just as much to the guests visiting and providing the positive feedback. “We would like to extend thanks to our visitors from around the Caribbean, the Americas, Europe for choosing Alicia’s Inn. We look forward to welcoming our many repeat guests as well as new guests over the next couple of weeks and months.

Many guests have reached out to book with us for their shopping trip, enjoying local cuisine and relaxing on the beach all just a block away.” said Manager Jeanina.