SMMC expands Radiology Services with MRI Suite

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is pleased to announce the expansion of their Radiology services with the opening of the new, state-of-the-art MRI Suite. This is the first time that SMMC is able to offer this long-anticipated service to their patients.

Construction of the MRI Suite began in November 2020 and with the recent arrival of the MRI magnet, operations are scheduled to begin in May.

An MRI machine is a device that generates scans (or images) of the body using a strong magnetic field and radio waves. All organs and tissues (with the exception of lung and bone tissue) can be seen in the scan. MRI exams are used to determine traumatic head injuries, tumors, abnormalities, infections and a number of other medical diagnoses which may ultimately save lives.

Unlike X-Rays, there is no risk of radiation exposure during an MRI exam, however there are other risks such as potential interference with medical equipment such as pacemakers, chemotherapy pumps, metal implants and cochlear implants. Prior to having an MRI exam, the referring Physician fills out an MRI Questionnaire form with the patient which assesses the risks and contra-indications for the exam.

This MRI Suite allows SMMC to provide MRI services to its patients ahead of the completion of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) in 2023, which will have its own MRI Suite. This is in an effort to be able to continue to reduce the number of off-island referrals and provide patients with quality care, close to home.

SMMC congratulates the Radiology Department, the Patient Care Department and the Maintenance and Facilities Department on a job well done and thanks all staff, General Practitioners, Insurance Companies and other Healthcare Stakeholders for their continued cooperation and support.