Prudential Tax Services launches Audit services

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — For the last 3 years Prudential Tax Services has been in a consistent upgrade of its management and staff in order to secure international standards in the financial field as a service provider. The St Maarten business community counts on numerous Administration and Accounting firms, where many remain in the same service bracket. Prudential has been escalating the ladder from “small business services” to Executive Tax Services and now opens the doors to Corporate Audit services.
The firm counts on several auditors, starting with manager Mrs. Natasha Manuela-Gumbs who recently graduated as an internal and external auditor from a worldwide International accredited and recognized institution. The firm is supported by International Risk and Lead Auditors giving Prudential an unique characteristic and a leading edge in the accounting and auditing spectrum in the Dutch Caribbean.
Audits may be perceived as costly, but the benefits when presenting an audited report with a conformity opinion compared to a compilation or a QuickBooks print out are much more embraced by financial institutions, tax office and shareholders, due to its highly credible condition. Audits grade assertiveness, compliance and reliability which are not obtained by the “regular” compilation engagement that most Sint Maarten Accounting firms offer.
The spectrum in this financial field is diversified in several segments. The scope of improvements emphasizes management performance orientation, while the financial audit verifies the financial figures sustainability. In St Maarten there are some firms that promote audit services but in order to determine the qualified professional for the engagement, the scope of the Audit must be known.
It is of fundamental importance that the professional in the exercise is accredited and certified to perform the task because not everyone may express an valid opinion on the results and therefore certainty about the matter must be obtained from the service provider.