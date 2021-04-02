Prudential Tax Services launches Audit services

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — For the last 3 years Prudential Tax Services has been in a consistent upgrade of its management and staff in order to secure international standards in the financial field as a service provider. The St Maarten business community counts on numerous Administration and Accounting firms, where many remain in the same service bracket. Prudential has been escalating the ladder from “small business services” to Executive Tax Services and now opens the doors to Corporate Audit services.

The firm counts on several auditors, starting with manager Mrs. Natasha Manuela-Gumbs who recently graduated as an internal and external auditor from a worldwide International accredited and recognized institution. The firm is supported by International Risk and Lead Auditors giving Prudential an unique characteristic and a leading edge in the accounting and auditing spectrum in the Dutch Caribbean.