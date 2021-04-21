Cay Hill residents submit petition against new commercial development in area

Cay, Hill — Residents of Cay Hill on Tuesday submitted a petition to Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran protesting a recent commercial development on Welgelegen Drive, on a lot designated for residential use only. The petition was also copied to Parliament and all other Ministers.

The residents said they are tired of complaining to government without any serious response, acknowledgement or action from government, more specifically the VROMI Ministry. They hope that the petition of signatures yields some results and a stop is put to the illegal operation.

“To our knowledge the lots in the outlined area/location has been pegged for residential use. However, the proprietor of this property has placed over twenty (20) forty foot containers on said lot and seemed to have commenced an illegal commercial operation of some sort from the location as of March 22, 2021,” the petition read.

“As a result, all residents have had to put up with an influx of noise, dangerously parked cars, unknown personnel and daily heavy equipment and container movement at various hours and on holidays. This raises our level of concern for the safety and security of our neighborhood in addition to how this sort of operation will affect the valuation of our properties. The double stacked 40 foot containers pose a serious hurricane hazard to the direct and surrounding area,” the petition read.

The residents are asking the Minister and by extension the government and Parliament for their urgent attention to this matter and look forward to a reply from the Minister soonest.