Former Minister of VSA Pamela Gordon-Carty employment policy goes into effect

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The National Employment Service Center (NESC) plans to implement modified work procedures, in close collaboration with Section Employment Permits in 2021, based on the “Policy on the issuance of labor permits” of the former Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, published in the National Gazette on February 7th, 2020 on page 12 of issue number 05.

The policy as published aims to create a balanced and transparent system with the prerequisite checks and balances to safeguard that employers duly comply with their legal obligation to exercise all efforts to fill their vacancies first and foremost with suitable candidates on Sint Maarten before contracting foreign employment.

To facilitate the implementation of the noted policy the team of Department of Labor Affairs recently collaborated to create comprehensive work procedures and amend existing forms and processes related to vacancy, employment registration and employment permit application process, in line with the policy objective.

The National Employment Service Center will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday April 13th, 2021 from 10am until 11.30 to provide more information and address any questions from the public, regarding the policy and the modified work procedures. Interested persons can follow the session live on the Facebook page of Government Sint Maarten. In addition, for more information on the upcoming event visit the Facebook page of the Division Labor Affairs and Social Services.

The implementation date along with the work procedures will be published in the National Gazette for further review at a later date or you can request a copy from the Department in anticipation of the upcoming session.

To receive a copy of the work procedures and or policy contact the NESC Team at +17215420640 or nesc@sintmaartengov.org.