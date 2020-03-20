Update on shooting/Robbery that took place on February 8th 2020 in Maho. 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The detective together with other special unites of Sint Maarten Police Force arrested the man with Initials J.Ch. in Belvedere on Thursday afternoon march 19th about 05.50 pm for his involvement serious armed robbery.

During the robbery that took place in the Maho area on the 8th of February 2020, the victim with initials V.M.S.S was shot in the leg, by an unknown suspect, while trying to prevent a tourist couple from being robbed. The suspect was detained at his home without any significant problems. He is being held at the Philipsburg police station for questioning .

The Sint Maarten Police Force is requesting any for persons who may have more information connected to these suspects connected to these robberies ,to contact the Special Robbery Unite.

The Special Unite Robbery (SUR) can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx