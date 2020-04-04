Travel Movement Forms A, B and C and Impact Assessment Form Downloadable to Smart Phones   

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Travel Document Forms A, B, and C are now available on the Government Website for download on smart phones. The COVID-19 Social Impact Assessment Form is also available for download. The forms can also be filled in online as well.

Persons can use their desktop or laptop to download the forms and fill them in online, but for smart phone users, this option allows the person to show their phone with the completed form to authorities at police control points.

The public can go to the following link to download the three forms that they need into their smart phone: http://onlineservices. sintmaartengov.org/covid19

The link will bring you to the page “Covid 2019 Forms and Assessments.” On this page it gives you the option to either select Form A, B or C.

The Ministerial Regulation implemented on Monday, March 30, 2020, will require citizens to carry a Form A ‘Professional Travel Proof’ document on them, signed by their employer, declaring the need for them to travel to work. Please fill in this document and carry it with you in the event that you are stopped by the authorities – Professional Travel Proof – Form A.

Employers can sign the form once it has been filled in by the employee and electronically send it back to the employee to save on their smart phone and then can use that saved version to show police officers at control points.

All St. Maarten residents needing to travel for essential services will be required to carry a Form B ‘Personal Travel Waiver ‘ document found below. Please fill in this document and carry it with you in the event that you are stopped by the authorities – Personal Travel Waiver Exception – Form B.

In an effort to reduce the possibility of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All residents of St. Maarten/St. Martin needing to cross the border will only be able to do so for either work purposes or health purposes and will be required to carry a Form C ‘Certificate of Exemption’ document found below. Please fill in this document and carry it with you in the event that you are stopped by the authorities – Certificate of Exemption – Form C.

The Social Impact Assessment Form can be found at the following link:

http://onlineservices. sintmaartengov.org/covid19/ SIAForm.aspx

There are several sections on the form that needs to be filled in such as Section 1 “Personal data,” Section 2 “Financial/Employment data,” and Section 3 “Basic Needs Assessment.”