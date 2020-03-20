The Sint.Maarten Police Force COVID-19 public measures

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In an effort to help alleviate the widespread of the COVID-19 virus ,that has now become an international pandemic, the Sint Maarten Police Force has decided to take the following measures which will go into effect as of Monday March 23rd 2020.

This discussion was made by the Chairperson of the E.O.C the Honorable Prime Minister Ms. S. Jacobs.

Persons wishing to file an official complaint at either the Philipsburg or the Simpson- bay the Police Station need to take the following into account.

The general public is requested to call +1 (721) 54-22222 to make an appointment. Person will not be permitted to enter without a prior appointment on a non-emergency basis.

*Please have the following details at hand before calling the station, in order for us to provide efficient and speedy service. (Name, date of birth, place of birth, address, phone number, and a short summary of what took place)

There will be only a maximum of four (4) persons allowed in the waiting area one time. The social distancing rules should be adhered to while waiting for assistance.

The 911 hotline should only be called in case of emergencies.

Persons wishing the file a complaint can now temporarily do so by sending an email to AR@policesxm.sx or calling +1 (721) 54-22222.

In the case of more complex complaints, persons will be referred to the detective department to be able to make an appointment for assistance.

The Sint Maarten Police Force will continue to be vigilant throughout this outbreak and we ask the community to continue to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and the persons around them.

We continue to ask the community to only share news from official source to avoid unnecessary panic.

For further information the public can call the police station on +1 721- 542 22 22.

Any changes made to the above mentioned information will be conveyed via an official press release from the KPSM, it will also be posted on the police website (www.policesx.sx) as well as the Facebook page.