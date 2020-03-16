SZV office will be temporarily closed for visitors from March 17 until April 3, 2020

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The offices of Social & Health Insurances SZV will be temporarily closed for visitors and customers as of March 17 until April 3, 2020. During this period SZV services will be available by phone and online with adjusted operating hours and procedures.

These precautionary measures have been put in place to contribute to the safety and wellbeing of our staff, customers, visitors and the community of Sint Maarten in light of the ongoing global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

We kindly asks our customers to be flexible and patient with us as we implement these changes to continue to serve in evolving conditions, with public health and safety at the forefront of all decisions.

Please take note of the following notices and adjusted operating hours and procedures. These will be updated accordingly and communicated via the website of SZV www.szv.sx, SZV Facebook page and press release to local media.

Adjusted online and phone operating hours:

• General phone number: 546-6782 Monday – Friday 7:30am – 2:00pm.

• Doctor control phone number: 546-6775 Monday – Friday 7:30am – 10:00am.

• E-mail: info@szv.sx response time 3-5 working days.

• SZV Facebook Messenger: general inquiries, response time 2-3 working days.

• www.szv.sx access to online contact form if you do not have an e-mail address. Response 3-5 working days.

Important notices as of March 17, 2020:

• The SZV offices will be closed for visitors and customers. Please do not visit the offices but take note of the adjusted procedures and contact options.

• Doctor control will be possible online via www.szv.sx and phone number 546-6775 Monday – Friday from 7:30am – 10:00am. The SZV control doctor will do call back assessments to confirm follow-up procedures with the employee.

• Prescribed medication requiring stamp approvals will be finalized electronically between SZV and the Pharmacists. No need to visit SZV.

• All scheduled appointments at the SZV offices will be re-scheduled as soon as conditions permit. SZV will contact persons for rescheduling options.

• All documents that are to be submitted to SZV before April 3, 2020 can be submitted via email to info@szv.sx, the Employer portal for Employers’ declarations or Hecina portal for Health care providers. Questions can be e-mailed to info@szv.sx.

• Payments to SZV can be processed via local online banking. Banking instructions are available via www.szv.sx.

• SZV patients who are currently abroad for medical referrals are being contacted and evaluated to return to Sint Maarten, conditions permitting, in accordance with Government protocols.

• All medical referrals abroad will be halted and delayed as a result of the continuous changes in entry restrictions and international medical resources.

SZV will continue to update the public via their online channels. Make sure to regularly check the latest information on www.szv.sx or via Facebook SZV Social & Health Insurances.