On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the suspect of a case against morality was transferred from Saba to Bonaire and was taken into custody.

This transfer took place according to the virus protocol.

The 36-year-old man from the Dominican Republic is suspected of an attempted rape and/or assault on the honor of an 8-year-old girl.

The trial is expected to take place in June. The investigation into the offence and the suspect is still ongoing.