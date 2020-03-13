Spain and Germany added to Travel restrictions list

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Thursday that the travel restrictions list via air and sea to Sint Maarten has been further updated as of March 12, 2020 to include Spain and Germany which have large COVID-19 clusters.

On Wednesday the travel restrictions list was upgraded from 14 to 21 days.

Passengers and airline crew who have been in China (People’s Republic), Hong Kong (SAR China), Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Macao (SAR China), Singapore, Spain and Germany in the past 21 days, are not allowed to transit or enter Sint Maarten.

This does not apply to nationals of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (being from Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Netherlands, St. Eustatius, Saba and Sint Maarten); and this does not apply to residents of Sint Maarten.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chair and the Department of Foreign Affairs are currently in discussions with the Kingdom partners, French counterparts, and other international stakeholders to determine how best to protect Sint Maarten from passengers who have travelled to infected cities within these countries, and will update the general public accordingly as soon as enough information has been garnered to take a decision in this regard.

The protection of the people of Sint Maarten remains the Governments highest priority in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which remains an evolving situation on a daily basis.

