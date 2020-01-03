Seven political leaders in the “Political Debate 2020” organized by PJD-2 Radio & SXM Daily News





PHILIPSBURG, ST. MAARTEN — PJD-2 Radio & SXM Daily News is hosting a Political Debate 2020 to introduce and present the parties Leaders who are contesting the upcoming Island/Parliamentary election on Sunday, January 5, 2020 which will allow them to give the general public their party’s ideologies and views on the relevant issues.

The debate will broadcast live via St. Maarten Cable TV channel 115 and via www.stmaartenmediacenter.com and facebook.

Doors open at 7pm and everyone should be seated at 7.30pm because the live broadcast will start promptly at 8pm and end at 11pm.

The debate will be at the Musical Institute Building on Backstreet next to the alley leading to A.C. Cannegieter Street.

Leaders of the parties who will be attending are:

Melissa Gumbs, Party For Progress (PFP)

Sarah Wescott-Williams, United Democrats (UD)

Silveria Jacobs, National Alliance (NA)

Rolando Brison, United Peoples Party (UP)

Wycliffe Smith, St. Maarten Christian Party (SMCP)

Gracita Arrindell, People Progressive Alliance (PPA)

France Richardson, United St. Maarten Party (US)