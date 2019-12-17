Sarah proposes Meeting of Faction Leaders of Parliament to discuss developments on French St. Martin.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On request of MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, the President of Parliament, Mr. William Marlin has scheduled a meeting of the Faction Leaders to discuss the situation on the Northern side of the island.

The meeting of Faction Leaders is a closed door session of all faction leaders, created for discussions as a precursor to parliamentary meetings and also to discuss matters of national interest.

“ I believe the situation on French St. Martin warrants such a meeting, void of partisan politics. “ The President has scheduled the meeting for Monday, December 16th at 3 pm.

“The representatives of the people should at a minimum have the factual information of what is playing out. That both governments are in communication is a good thing, but members of parliament too should be briefed on the ongoing developments as these developments affect every citizen of our island in one way or another”, MP Wescot explained.

Making use of the opportunity of the Faction Leaders meeting, I have also asked that the outstanding payment to the Justice personnel and the Dutch quarter project be discussed. Reason for these 2 points being:

The parliament meeting regarding payment to police and immigration officers on Friday last, left most persons more confused and frustrated than before. This is not a situation you would want unaddressed for any length of time, especially during these times.

The lack of progress with the Dutch Quarter project is another such matter that is simmering below the surface and generating tension amongst workers and residents. This is not good and needs to be allayed to avoid an escalation.

“I am thankful that the Chairperson of Parliament has agreed to this meeting. If nothing else, these discussions can lead to communication to the government with the views of all factions of parliament, thereby avoiding the politicizing of these sensitive matters.”