Prosecutor are investigating a possible money laundering ring in St Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Early this week the prosecutor send out this press release that they are investigating a possible money laundering ring in St Maarten:

In an investigation into money laundering a suspect, F., was arrested Monday, December 16th, 2019. The suspect owns a clothing store in Cole Bay.

The store and two houses were searched under leadership of the judge of instruction of Sint Maarten.

This investigation is a collaborative effort of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the Police Force of Curaçao (KPC) and the Detective Corporations Team (RST).