POLICE UNIONS AND MEMBERS NEED TO BE ON A ALERT !!!!!

Dear Editor
First of all, I use to be a member of the KPSM. I also used to be a member of the NAPB. I am enjoying my pension now. At this moment my identity is not important but the message that I would like to bring across. Born on St. Maarten. Since NAPB has been established in St. Maarten for the St. Maarten workers in the KPSM, it is only now I do see real things happening for the workers. With all due respect for the other boards that were there before. Indeed the boards before start of paved the way for the recent board to make things happen. Applause to that. I can recall that when this good gentlemen Mauricia, was installed as president of the NAPB, he called out for better communications, more unity and working together.
He promote those values across to other Unions representing workers on St. Maarten. Respect to him for that but there are still more work to be done to these values. But at least he put the framework. When he was installed as president he was unaware of this big task about the legal status of the members them of the police force of St. Maarten. It was after his installation that it was outline to him that the board has a priority on the table that need to finish and that he will be getting all the pressure on him as president in order to have it done. He never the less pick up, start studying, getting information and also seeking information from other experienced leaders from other Unions, who without hesitation, decided that they will stand firm with the NAPB in order to get it done.
Nevertheless the Unions continue to monitor the negotiation until Immigration was add on. Then for reason unknown till now there were no more communications between the cabinet of the minister and the Unions. But the cabinet apparently kept working secretly without any knowledge of the Unions on a draft rechtspositie 2019. The June 3rd 2019, symbolic signature. Go back in time. It was a slap in the Unions face. But shortly after it was discovered that the June 3rd 2019 document was done without involving the Unions.
All parties involved in it supposed to be ashamed of what they tried to do to the members them. Thank God the boards of the Unions were attend. God will never leave his children unprotected to injustice.
In parliament the Unions defend themselves very good and also learn a valuable lesson. Whole St Maarten found out then that country St. Maarten is owed these men and women in blue their legal status and fixing their salary and also paid their money that is due to them from 10-10-10.
Government fall. A caretaker remain. The Unions managed to negotiate with the caretaker minister of Justice. In our first meeting this good gentleman show willingness to assist the Unions and its members but remind the Unions that his time in office is short. After meetings the Unions had come to an opening with this caretaker minister in order to facilitate the payment to the members while their legal status is formalized. The caretaker minister earmarked the money destined for the payment of the KPSM workers and assure the Unions that the interim Government has to finalized the rest. Very much appreciate it from him. At least he had also the courage that take in order to make things happen.
All these result whereby politicians are showing off today is because of the 3 Unions.
Last but not least: “IT IS MONEY THAT THE GOVERNMENT ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THEY OWES THE WORKERS”
Have a prosperous 2020.
Signed by a Pensioner but “Police” minded forever !!!