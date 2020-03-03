Police looking for public’s assistance with burn victim in Dutch Quarter 

DUTCH QUARTER, Sint Maarten — On Saturday afternoon February 29th around 02.30 pm the central dispatched received several calls concerning a woman in Dutch quarter that had been severely burned.

The police and ambulance personnel encountered the victim with the initials J.J.W on the Quilter Drive with burn wounds over 70 % of her body and complaining of pain. While being treated on the scene by the emergency personnel, police patrol tried to ascertain what took place, but the victim could not gave an account of what exactly happened to her.

The victim was later rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center by ambulance personnel for further treatment. J.J W who is critical condition was flown to Colombia on Sunday morning. The investigation is currently still ongoing.

The detectives investigating this cases are asking witnesses with any information, to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

UPDATE: Female burn victim was rush to Colombia with air ambulance for further advance medical treatment.