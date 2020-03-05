Police arrested F.W. in burn victim case

DUTCH QUARTER, Sint Maarten — The detective department arrested a male suspect with the initial F.W on Tuesday morning March 3rd in connection with investigation into the female victim who was found burn in Dutch Quarter.

The suspect had appeared at the police station in Philipsburg and gave the detectives a breakdown of what took place with the victim on the day of February 29th.

The victim J.J W is being treated in the Burn victim unite in Colombia and is still in critical condition. The investigation is still ongoing.

The police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case, and asking any other witnesses to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).