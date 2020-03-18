Persons will be fined for violating Government COVID-19 restrictions

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Public Prosecution Service of Sint Maarten reminds the general public to observe the restrictions the Government of Sint Maarten have enforced in efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A hefty fine will be given to those who fail to comply with these restrictions. First time violators will be given a warning by authorities. However a fine will be issued for subsequent violations.

Payment arrangements may be made if the fine(s) cannot be paid in full. However failure to pay the fine will result in being summoned to court in July/August 2020.

Also persons issued fines with the deadline March 4th, 2020 are reminded to make payment as these fines are already in arrears. Persons issued fines, with the deadline April 8th 2020, are granted a grace period to pay their fines through card transaction at the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Persons are also encouraged to pay their fines via online banking.

When making a payment for a fine via online banking, remember to include the proces-verbal or parket number.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has also emplaced prevention measures for its employees and visitors to the office. During this crucial time the public is encouraged to stay indoors more, therefore make use of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten’s online services.

Email at infosxm@omcarib.org or visit our website https://om-sxm.org/ for more information or questions.