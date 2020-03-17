NOTICE FOR SZV MEDICAL INSURANCE: APPOINTMENTS, RE-SCHEDULING AND HEALTH CARE ACCESS



PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (Tuesday March 17, 2020) — Social Health Insurances, SZV would like to inform their insured of the following temporarily adjusted procedures that are in place to secure that health care services remain uninterrupted and available. To ensure a smooth service and response time, please make use of the listed contact options and have the requested information available when contacting SZV.

If you are ZV, FZOG and 62+:

If your medical insurance card is/will expire between March 1 – April 30, 2020.

Your medical insurance card will be considered valid . You will not be denied medical consultations, treatments and prescribed medication from local health care providers (family doctors, SMMC, pharmacies, labs etc.). You do not need to schedule an appointment at SZV to renew your card until our offices are open again.

If you have a confirmed appointment scheduled at SZV between March 17 – April 3, 2020.

Your appointment has been SZV will contact you directly to inform you of the next steps.

Your appointment has been SZV will contact you directly to inform you of the next steps. If your medical insurance card has expired before March 1, 2020.

Please e-mail us via insured@szv.sx with your first name, last name, date of birth, name of your employer and phone number and we will contact you to inform you of the next steps.

Please e-mail us via insured@szv.sx with your first name, last name, date of birth, name of your employer and phone number and we will contact you to inform you of the next steps. If you have requested an appointment before March 17 and did not receive a response.

If your medical insurance card expires between March 1 – April 30, 2020, your card will be considered valid. If your card expired before March 1, please e-mail us via insured@szv.sx or call 546-6782 with your first name, last name, date of birth, name of employer and phone number and we will contact you to inform you of the next steps.

If your medical insurance card expires between March 1 – April 30, 2020, your card will be considered valid. If your card expired before March 1, please e-mail us via insured@szv.sx or call 546-6782 with your first name, last name, date of birth, name of employer and phone number and we will contact you to inform you of the next steps. If you are applying for the first time for yourself, spouse and/or child(ren).

Please e-mail us via insured@szv.sx with your first name, last name, date of birth, name of employer, details of your spouse and/or child(ren) and phone number and we will contact you to inform you of the next steps.

If you are a government employee, you may contact the Personnel department regarding your medical insurance card.

If you are receiving medical aid assistance from government, you may contact the department of Social Services by the Government Administration Building regarding your medical insurance card.

SZV is currently not accepting new appointment requests as our offices are temporarily closed until April 3, 2020 for visitors and customers. During this period SZV services will be available by phone and online with adjusted operating hours and procedures. These precautionary measures have been put in place to contribute to the safety and wellbeing of our customers, visitors, staff, and the community of Sint Maarten in light of the ongoing global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SZV will continue to update the public via their online channels. Make sure to regularly check the latest information on www.szv.sx or via Facebook SZV Social & Health Insurances.