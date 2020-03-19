MPC student in critical condition was flown to Curacao

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — On Tuesday afternoon march 17th 2020 around 01.00 pm the police dispatch received a call concerning a student who was injured during a fight, which took place in the area of Milton Peters College . The patrol and ambulance who arrived on the scene encountered a minor with the initials J.G who was dazed and could barely speak.

While being treated on the scene by the emergency personnel, police patrol tried to ascertain what took place, but the victim could not gave a clear account of what exactly happened to him. It later turned out that the victim was injured by a student from one of the nearby schools.

The victim was later rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center by ambulance personnel for further treatment. J.G who is critical condition was later flown to Curacao for further treatment. The Juvenile department is busy investigating this incident.

The police force KPSM is again reminding the students about the zero tolerance policy when it comes to school and gang fights and, we are also pleading with all parents and the community to get involved in trying to alleviate this rapidly growing problem. Parents of student involved in these fights should also be reminded there are also partly responsible for the behavior and attributed to their minor children.