Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Partial Closure of A. Th. Illidge Road on Tuesday & Wednesday

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces that there will be a partial closure of a section of the A. Th. Illidge road – Lower Princess Quarter – for motorised traffic from Tuesday, December 17 at 7.00am until 5.00pm, and on Wednesday, December 18 from 7.00am until 12.00pm.

The works will be carried out by the contractor Windward Roads BV and is in connection with recapping of the asphalt on the roadway.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of the traffic diversion directional signs.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.