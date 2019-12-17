MINISTER IRION ENSURES HEAVY DUTY TARPAULIN IS REPLACED FOR DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister Irion visited the school today to ensure that the tarpaulin was being replaced on the roof of the Martin Luther King Jr. school as promised. Upon his arrival, the workers were there and busy clearing out all of the old tarp.

The minister was pleased to see that worked has ensued. He spoke to a few parents as well that aired their grievances concerning the matter. The principal of the school, Mr. Duffis was pleased to speak to the contractors for an update on the work.

Minister Irion will continue to work VROMI and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the reconstruction of the roof goes smoothly and is completed as quickly as possible.