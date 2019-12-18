Laville asks for support and understanding for the fight of our Northern Brothers & Sisters

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Former Member of Parliament and candidate on the United Sint Maarten Party slate, Romain Laville is urging all Sint Maarteners to RISE and stand in solidarity with our Brothers and Sisters on the French side.

“While I do not condone violence and I lament the negative coverage both sides of the island are receiving internationally, I must be honest and admit that I admire and appreciate the plight of our Brothers and Sisters on the Northern Side of the Island. The men and women of the French side are taking a stand for their rights and that of their children. While we might not be able to directly identify with their issues as we are dealing with our own challenges on our side of the island, one thing is for certain: they too are fighting for equality, they too are fighting for better standards of living, they too are fighting for fair treatment from their local Government and that of the Government of their Motherland. At some point ENOUGH is ENOUGH. One must RISE against inequality and ill-treatment”, stated Laville.

Dr. King once said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly” (Martin Luther King Jr., Letter from the Birmingham Jail).

It is for this reason that I ask you to keep the plight of our Brothers and Sisters in your prayers. That parties can reach a middle ground and that the violence shown by both parties can come to an end before the Christmas holidays, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a peaceful Christmas in the company of loved ones.