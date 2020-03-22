Investigation into shooting on the Welfare road.

COLEBAY, Sint Maarten KPSM — The Police Patrol and Ambulance department were sent to the Welfare road on the crossing with Billy-folly on Sunday afternoon march 22th 2020 at approximately 02.00 pm, where a male victim was injured after being shot.

In front of a well-known supermarket on the Welfare Road the police patrol and the personnel of the Ambulance department encountered a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper body.

Shortly after the paramedics appeared on the scene and stated administrating Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but could not revived the victim.

According to the information gathered at the scene the victim was sitting on his scooter in front of the supermarket. He was approached by an unknown man who was brandishing a firearm and requested him to hand over his scooter.

The suspect who was dressed in shorts with slipper on his feet and had bandana over his face tried to rob the victim of his scooter on the parking lot of the supermarket.

During this robbery the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. After injuring the victim the robber fled with the scooter in the direction of Simpson bay.

The doctor who appeared some time later stated that the victim had died from the gunshot wound he received.

Armed robbery on the W.J.A Nisbeth Road

The Special Unit Robbery is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Chinese supermarket on the W.J.A Nesbit road , at approximately 06:30 pm on Saturday March 21th 2020

On the scene, the police patrol learned that two men, all dressed in black, stormed into the restaurant wearing face masks. One of the suspects was armed with a fire arm. One of the robbers went to behind the bar and removed cash register, while the other suspect threatening the cashier inside with a fire arm. After robbing the supermarket the two suspects fled on a scooter in an unknown direction.

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. You can also visit the police website at www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.