GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB) which falls under the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT), is requesting all hosts of home-sharing platforms and alternative lodging, to please inform their guests who need to leave and still do not have a return ticket, to contact their travel agency or airlines to arrange their flight out of the destination, and e-mail Sabrina.Carty@sintmaartengov. org