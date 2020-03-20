Emergency package for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom

Source Telegraaf

THE HAGUE – There will be an emergency package for the BES, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. That has been announced by Minister Raymond Knops (Kingdom Relations).

Public health is a major concern. According to Knops, the resistance of the inhabitants on the islands is less. The cabinet is investigating whether additional medical facilities are required. All options are examined, including sending a navy ship with medical equipment.

Economy

Measures will also be taken for companies affected by the corona crisis. “That is disproportionately large, especially in tourism,” said the CDA minister. For Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius there will be a social package similar to the approach in the Netherlands: “People who have no income at all will receive support.”

For the countries of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the financial rules are being examined to ensure that more economic aid can also be offered here. “The major part of the economy here revolves around tourism,” says Knops. “There will be vacancy within a few days when all the tourists have left and there will be thousands of people out of work.”

There will soon be a new Kingdom Council of Ministers to see whether additional financial aid from the Netherlands is needed.



