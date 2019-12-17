Curtis Thomas Proposes to enlarge the airport’s infrastructure with an enhanced Airport City plan



Following the 2022 Completion of the Reconstructed of the Princess Juliana International Airport.

Philipsburg, St. Maarten— December 17, 2019 — During a series of interviews, which served as a part of the United St. Maarten party’s (USP) media campaign, the USP #12 candidate, Curtis Thomas made declarations of his foresight to enlarge the airport’s infrastructure with the future expansion of an enhanced “airport city”. Studies show that the “airport city” is at the core of the aerotropolis, which is the new urban form evolving around countless international airports worldwide.

“Currently the Princess Juliana International Airport already features elements of an “airport city”, as its air cargo, retail, F&B, fixed based operations (FBO), catering services, logistics and terminal, are inside the fencing of the airport’s facilities. “Additionally, an airport hotel should be added to the on-airport business, and following the land acquisition process made years ago by the former PJIAE Management, this can be made possible,” Thomas persisted.

This would be an addition to one of the limited locally owned hotels on St. Maarten. The “airport city” model considers the notion that an aerodrome can do more than perform its customary aeronautical services, evolving new non-aeronautical commercial facilities, services and revenue streams. International airports are now steering towards non-aeronautical revenue streams amounting to 40–60% of their total revenues, which can lend to added sustainability for PJIAE.

The economics graduate, guarantees supplementary economic progression and financial stability with his proposed concept for the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE). “As we prepare to remodel the award-winning airport through joint funding by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the National Trust Fund, let’s build back better with a high class resort next door. This will also stimulate employment, expanding the PJIAE labor structure. My concept will also enlarge the hotel room capacity on St. Maarten, a current obstacle that both sides of the island are now faced with post hurricanes of 2017,” added Curtis Thomas, USP candidate.

Thomas also recalls that it was his associated USP party leader, and former airport operations professional, Frans Richardson who played a vital role to ensure that all the necessary information was hesitantly divulged to the parliament floor for the people of St. Maarten. This was prior to the recent signing of the aforementioned reconstruction of the related agreement. Meanwhile, the redevelopment of the hurricane damaged aviation compound is slated to begin in 2020.

The #12 USP Candidate Curtis Thomas is also in favor of the finalizing of the preclearance extension at the airport, which he says will gain more American outbound commercial & private flights. The United States Federal government operates border preclearance facilities at a number of airports and ports in foreign territories. It is staffed and operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This preclearance process is intended to streamline border procedures, reduce congestion at U.S. ports of entry, and facilitate travel between the preclearance location and U.S. airports.

The proposed initiative was also discussed in length on the parliament floor and should be an obvious choice for the government owned company, as pre-clearance will inherit major transit flights.

Curtis Thomas concluded his interview by pleading to the population, that the only guarantee to ensure that his visions are realized, is to pledge their support toward his candidacy and the United St. Maarten Party (USP) on January 9, 2019 during the parliamentary elections.