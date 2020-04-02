Closure of Public Services effective April 1-2020- updated as per today

By
721news
-
0
364

 

IMPORTANT NOTICE –UPDATED 04/02/2020

In light of the new developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is hereby advised that all public services will be immediately suspended until Friday, April 3rd, 2020, or unless otherwise advised by the Emergency Operations Center.

For urgent matters ONLY, the following services can be contacted via email or through their hotline or listed number(s).

DepartmentService: Email Hotline: Other:
Civil Registry Department burgerzakensxm@sintmaartengov.org 711 542-0652
Receivers’ Office taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org
Economic Licenses economiclicenses@sintmaartengov.org
Social Services & Labor Affairs 520-3413

520-3415

520-5271
Financial/medical or legal aid infosod@sintmaartengov.org
Social Workers assistance sodsocialworkers@sintmaartengov.org
Labor disputes dismissalteam@sintmaartengov.org
Employment permits employmentpermits@sintmaartengov.org

 
National Employment Center nescteam@sintmaartengov.org
To download the “Social Impact Assessment form” please go to http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/VSA/Health-Updates/NOVELCORONAVIRUS/Pages/COVID19%20Forms.aspx
VROMI (Permits Dept.) vromipermitsdepartment@sintmaartengov.org

vromi-permits@sintmaartengov.org

   527-8123
VROMI (Inspection)   527-8122
VROMI (Infrastructure)   527-8124
Public Service Center

Customer Information Desk

 

 psc@sintmaartengov.org.

 

Customers are advised to stay tuned for future updates regarding the resumption of services via the Government’s website, the Government Information Page, and related social media platforms.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR