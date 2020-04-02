Closure of Public Services effective April 1-2020- updated as per today

IMPORTANT NOTICE –UPDATED 04/02/2020

In light of the new developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is hereby advised that all public services will be immediately suspended until Friday, April 3rd, 2020, or unless otherwise advised by the Emergency Operations Center.

For urgent matters ONLY, the following services can be contacted via email or through their hotline or listed number(s).

DepartmentService: Email Hotline: Other: Civil Registry Department burgerzakensxm@sintmaartengov.org 711 542-0652 Receivers’ Office taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org Economic Licenses economiclicenses@sintmaartengov.org Social Services & Labor Affairs 520-3413 520-3415 520-5271 Financial/medical or legal aid infosod@sintmaartengov.org Social Workers assistance sodsocialworkers@sintmaartengov.org Labor disputes dismissalteam@sintmaartengov.org Employment permits employmentpermits@sintmaartengov.org National Employment Center nescteam@sintmaartengov.org To download the “Social Impact Assessment form” please go to http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/VSA/Health-Updates/NOVELCORONAVIRUS/Pages/COVID19%20Forms.aspx VROMI (Permits Dept.) vromipermitsdepartment@sintmaartengov.org vromi-permits@sintmaartengov.org 527-8123 VROMI (Inspection) 527-8122 VROMI (Infrastructure) 527-8124 Public Service Center Customer Information Desk psc@sintmaartengov.org.

Customers are advised to stay tuned for future updates regarding the resumption of services via the Government’s website, the Government Information Page, and related social media platforms.