Closure of Public Services effective April 1-2020- updated as per today

IMPORTANT NOTICE –UPDATED 04/02/2020
In light of the new developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is hereby advised that all public services will be immediately suspended until Friday, April 3rd, 2020, or unless otherwise advised by the Emergency Operations Center.
For urgent matters ONLY, the following services can be contacted via email or through their hotline or listed number(s).
|DepartmentService:
|Hotline:
|Other:
|Civil Registry Department
|burgerzakensxm@sintmaartengov.org
|711
|542-0652
|Receivers’ Office
|taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org
|Economic Licenses
|economiclicenses@sintmaartengov.org
|Social Services & Labor Affairs
|520-3413
520-3415
520-5271
|Financial/medical or legal aid
|infosod@sintmaartengov.org
|Social Workers assistance
|sodsocialworkers@sintmaartengov.org
|Labor disputes
|dismissalteam@sintmaartengov.org
|Employment permits
|employmentpermits@sintmaartengov.org
|National Employment Center
|nescteam@sintmaartengov.org
|To download the “Social Impact Assessment form” please go to http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/VSA/Health-Updates/NOVELCORONAVIRUS/Pages/COVID19%20Forms.aspx
|VROMI (Permits Dept.)
|vromipermitsdepartment@sintmaartengov.org
vromi-permits@sintmaartengov.org
|527-8123
|VROMI (Inspection)
|527-8122
|VROMI (Infrastructure)
|527-8124
|Public Service Center
Customer Information Desk
|psc@sintmaartengov.org.
Customers are advised to stay tuned for future updates regarding the resumption of services via the Government’s website, the Government Information Page, and related social media platforms.