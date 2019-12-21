Board President Ortega Invites Business Community to check Out New and Improved COCI Social Media Networking Platforms

SINT MAARTEN, PHILIPSBURG – Social media is not just another fad. It plays a very important role in social marketing and has been seen as a simply better way to do business. Social media gives the ability of a one-on-one communication between business and customer.

COCI’s Social Media Team recognized that with the daily technological advances comes change and innovation. As an initiative of the Board for 2019 and 2020, President Benjamin Ortega announced the boards plans to improve the digital presence of COCI.

One of COCI’s goals for 2020 is to provide “ease of access and a good source of information for its clients. In efforts to stay current COCI with the assistance of its Social Media Team have revamped the Chamber’s social media presence by creating a new Facebook page and LinkedIn profile.

The business social media platform such as LinkedIn is like a digitized business card which allows for networking and business opportunities.

“All businesses and entrepreneurs have to stay relevant in an increasingly digital marketplace, and this is why COCI has now new and improved social media platforms in order to stay in touch with registrants, provide information and network more.

“The marketplace is ever changing, and we have to flow with the change, and if not, you become dormant and get left behind. Social media allows one to reach out to more people. It allows you to reach an entirely new audience and keep extending further to other audiences.

“The Chamber Board has embraced new technology to the benefit of its registrants and entrepreneurs. By having a social media presence, you are able to address negative comments and bring forth factual information.

“Social media networks have now become an important component of the Chamber’s smart digital marketing strategy, and we appeal to the business community and entrepreneurs to check out the two mediums so the networking can continue,” COCI President of the Board Benjamin Ortega said on Thursday.

Some of the new features on the COCI Facebook page is now you can send the Chamber a message via Facebook and receive an answer in a timely manner as opposed to the old page where contacting COCI was not possible.

The Chamber’s goal with COCI’s Facebook page is to be more interactive with the general public and keeping them updated on relevant business activities.

LinkedIn has been a growing platform for serious business minded and innovative platforms. With the introduction, COCI is now part of these growing platforms and offers more information through such.

“We will be working closely with local and regional stakeholders such as Government and the National Recovery Program Bureau on their “Build Back Better” campaign. As LinkedIn is a digital networking platform and within this, we are encouraging business owners to take advantage of this tool as a means to connect with professionals with likeminded interests, stay updated on developments and be a part of various interest groups offered via LinkedIn,” Ortega said on Thursday.

If you are not familiar with Facebook or LinkedIn as a business platform don’t worry. As a part of the Chamber’s giving back initiative and 40-year anniversary, COCI will announce soon the possibility of receiving assistance in setting up your various digital profiles. More information on this will be communicated in a subsequent media statement.

Stay connected with us on both Facebook and LinkedIn at St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry and follow our trending business information.