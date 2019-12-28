Antigua Government react on “Missing twin babies” of Keoma La Hamer

Press release of the Government of Antigua & Barbuda, please read below:

ANTIGUA — A female unknown to virtually everyone in Antigua and Barbuda has made a claim that fifteen years ago, while transiting Antigua, she was transported to the now defunct Holberton Hospital, where she delivered twins. She has made a claim that a nurse informed her that the infants died in childbirth.

Following that harrowing experience, she proceeded to another Caribbean country and has continued to live there for the one-and-one-half-decade up until today. Within the past months, that female has made a claim that she has reason to believe that the twins did not die and that they are now young adults.

Having identified one young female as a likely baby of fifteen years ago, the Antigua and Barbuda Royal Police Force persuaded the parents (and child) to undertake DNA tests. A reputable laboratory has returned irrefutable evidence that the youth is the child of the two parents she calls Mom and Dad. That evidence puts the lie to the claim that this particular young adult is the result of a supposed crime, committed fifteen years ago.

While every young adult, birthed fifteen years ago, cannot be DNA-tested as the three decent people have undergone, a police investigation continues to determine if there is any evidence to support the claim made by the unknown female. The several ministries and the police are pursuing every lead.

Dr. Joey John, principal of Medical Surgical Associates, reported by way of a letter dated October 7, 2004, that he had been called to the Holberton Hospital to treat the ailing woman. He confirms that “on 8th September 2004 she had a spontaneous abortion of the twins.” She was 28 weeks pregnant and was later found to have infections that needed to be treated with anti-biotics. A week after the event, she left Antigua for St. Martin. The documentation therefore debunks the claim of live births.

The investigative expertise of law enforcement is being deployed to determine if there could be any evidence to support her claim, which is debunked by the evidence presented thus far.

Editor Note: No official DNA test was done between the child and Keoma La Hamer. No official statement if the Government of Antigua will request the St Maarten judicial authorities to cooperate with them to allow the 15 year old young lady to come in and have a DNA test done between Keoma Hamer and the teenager at St Maarten Laboratory (SLS).

So we can conclude this investigation is not completely closed as is still missing the DNA test between Keoma La Hamer and the teenager at a independent laboratory not base on Antigua.