The United Democratic (UD) Party is up to full force with its congress approving 11 members to the Governing Board.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Before a packed hall at the Divi Resort on Saturday, December 7, the board members got the approval to serve for the term 2019-2021.
The 11 candidates contesting the January 9, 2020 on the UD slate also addressed the membership at the Congress, stressing the importance of the Party’s motto of stability.
And that a collective vision must be the blueprint for St. Maarten’s progression. A vision in which all St. Martiners can see themselves.
The Party Leader, Sarah Wescot-Williams expresses her satisfaction with the membership’s support for her leadership and verbalized it as follows:
“With the structure of the party now buoyed by a full governance board and a deputy leader, I am elated with the support to strengthen the party as a whole, leading up to the January 2020 election and beyond. ”The board members are: J. Arrindell, M. Gumbs, W. Lieveld, P. Geerlings, L. Benschop, V. Boyrard, A. Wescot, M. Seebaran, A. Laurence, S. Hilaire, C. Hodge.