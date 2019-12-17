The United Democratic (UD) Party is up to full force with its congress approving 11 members to the Governing Board.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Before a packed hall at the Divi Resort on Saturday, December 7, the board members got the approval to serve for the term 2019-2021. The 11 candidates contesting the January 9, 2020 on the UD slate also addressed the membership at the Congress, stressing the importance of the Party’s motto of stability.

The UD candidates are all but too aware that their individual and collective desires for our country are unachievable without unity within and without. And that a collective vision must be the blueprint for St. Maarten’s progression. A vision in which all St. Martiners can see themselves.

The excitement at the Congress was further heightened with the election of a deputy leader in the person of Mrs. Jorien Wuite, past Minister Plenipotentiary and candidate in the 2020 election. The Party Leader, Sarah Wescot-Williams expresses her satisfaction with the membership’s support for her leadership and verbalized it as follows:

“With the structure of the party now buoyed by a full governance board and a deputy leader, I am elated with the support to strengthen the party as a whole, leading up to the January 2020 election and beyond. ”The board members are: J. Arrindell, M. Gumbs, W. Lieveld, P. Geerlings, L. Benschop, V. Boyrard, A. Wescot, M. Seebaran, A. Laurence, S. Hilaire, C. Hodge.

The Governing Board has elected Ms. A. Laurence as its President, Mrs. M. Gumbs as its Treasurer and Ms. V. Boyrard as Secretary. The event was summoned up by the Party leader: “ I congratulate the governing board of the United Democrats (UD) and wish them much success. I very much welcome their assistance and that of the Deputy Leader as we chart a course for the party, making use of the experience, creativity and knowledge that our members and candidates possess.“