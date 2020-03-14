Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Interruption of Traffic Flow at Charity Drive Cul de Sac  

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces that there will be interruption to the traffic flow on Charity Drive Cul de Sac on Monday, March 16 until March 23.

The government will install a secondary sewage line approximately sixty meters onto Charity Drive that connects to the main sewer line on L.B Scot Road. The project will start on Monday, March 16 until March 23. The installation of the sewer line will take approximately one week.

The Department would like to point out that, vehicular traffic will not be accessible during the execution of the works and therefore is urging residents to look for an alternative parking space during execution of the works.

Residents will have the opportunity to get in and out of Charity Drive before 9:00am on Monday March 16.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.

Notice to the public and all motorists, tampering and/or removing barricades or any of government properties is punishable by law.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.