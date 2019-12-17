Lottery booth robbed at gunpoint

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery which took place at Freddy Fernandez lottery booth on the Union Road at about 07.30 pm. this past Sunday 15th December 2019.

According to the information received from the detectives who were dispatched to the scene, a male about 5’9” tall, dressed in all black, came into the lottery booth brandishing a firearm.

The suspect threatened the female worker with his firearm and forced her to hand over the day’s earnings. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The SUR is requesting any information from persons who may have seen the suspect connected to this robbery to share this information with the Detectives.

It is only with the help of the community that together we can solve many of these cases.

The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext 203 204 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.