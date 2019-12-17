Grisha Heyliger-Marten Expresses Solidarity with the People in French St. Martin

Says “When you hurt, we hurt, too!”

Great Bay, St. Maarten – “I stand in full solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the northern half of our island who are fighting for the right to remain on their land and to clean, drinkable water,” said Grisha Heyliger-Marten in commenting on the events unfolding in recent days in the North.

“It is with a lot of pain and sorrow that I take note of the escalating situation there. The truth is, when you hurt, we hurt, too. Today, it is you, but tomorrow, it could be us,” she said.

“I understand the issues that caused the current situation are two-fold: the popular local opposition to the so-called PPRN in its present form and the issue of bromate-contaminated water. These are vital issues to the survival of everyone affected and therefore must not be taken lightly,” Grisha Heyliger-Marten continued.

According to her, the protesters are fighting a “noble cause”. It is a struggle for “justice, equality, and human dignity,” she noted.

“However, there must be a way for both sides of the conflict to reach a meeting of the minds and find lasting and mutually acceptable solutions. Dialogue and negotiations must be given a chance to succeed.”

“The beef the people have is with the government, not with private properties and businesses. I therefore call on civic, religious and political leaders on both halves of the island to come together urgently to help restore peace and seek just solutions for all involved,” Grisha Heyliger-Marten said.

“May God continue to bless our island and see us through these difficult times,” she concluded.