Chamber invites businesses to participate in Hub Santo Domingo 2020

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – From March 17 until March 19, the Dominican Republic multi-sector trade fair “Hub Santo Domingo 2020” will take place, and the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is inviting Chamber registrants to participate in the business to business event and exhibition.

“Hub Santo Domingo 2020” is being organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Santo Domingo and the Center for Export and Investment (CEI-RD). The two-day B2B event will bring together over 1000 business representatives from the Dominican Republic’s capital city, and there will be approximately 300 exhibitors from regional and international markets.

This is a collaborative effort that includes the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (Ministry TEATT) and the Social Economic Council of Sint Maarten (SER).

“St. Maarten’s economy has been rebounding within the past two-years. All concerned and involved in the country’s impressive recovery must continue to work diligently and explore new opportunities that can continue to help our country grow.

“I strongly believe that local businesses participating in ‘Hub Santo Domingo 2020’ will be able to explore the opportunities that exists and see how they can apply them to their business operation on the island.

“I encourage the business community to consider attending or participating in some form or fashion as there are several options, the ‘Special Incentive Program,’ for importers that meet a certain profile which is being offered by CEI-RD. For local businesses who do not qualify for the aforementioned program, can sign-up to participate in the Kingdom Pavilion, organized by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Santo Domingo together with the St. Maarten delegation,” President of the COCI Board Benjamin Ortega said on Tuesday.

For information about the trade and exhibition event, members of the business community can visit the website http://hubcamarasantodomingo.com or contact the Chamber of Commerce in Santo Domingo via telephone number +1 (809) 682 2688.

In addition, further inquiries can be made to the Department of Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (ETT), Ministry of TEATT via email: evt.inquiries@sintmaartengov.org or via telephone number: +1721 542 0349. Information can be provided about the Kingdom Pavilion and matchmaking events.