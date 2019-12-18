Advanced Cardiac Life Support course held at SMMC

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently hosted an Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) course to further equip their staff with the most updated, evidence-based training and education as it pertains to patient care.

The course, which saw a passing rate of 100%, was facilitated by Global Medical Educational Training, Inc (GMET). 10 Doctors and 25 Nurses from SMMC, 4 Registered Nurses from the Ambulance Department and 1 Critical Care Nurse from Nevis were provided valuable cutting-edge ACLS recertification and Basic Life Support (BLS or CPR) from top Board Certified physicians and instructors.

The course is an evidence based learning and evaluation tool for healthcare providers who, as part of their professional responsibility, respond to resuscitation attempts. The attendees showed competency in high quality CPR, cardiovascular emergencies, post-cardiac arrest care, clinical pharmacology and toxicology emergencies and a host of other topics relating to saving the lives of their critical patients.

Manager of Patient Care and Head of SMMC’s Education Department, Antonio Pantophlet said “on behalf of SMMC, I would like to congratulate the attendees on their 100% passing rate and commend them on their commitment to acquiring the skills and knowledge needed to help the hospital realize its mission of providing quality care, close to home.”