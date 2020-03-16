St Maarten / St Martin McDonald’s will only be available via drive thru

St Martin / Sint Maarten — McDonald’s management in St. Maarten decided over the weekend to change its policies to streamline with international restaurants and only offer drive thru services.
According to management in a statement on Sunday evening, “McDonald’s is committed to protecting the health and safety of its employees and the people with whom it does business.
“In addition to monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation, McDonald’s has implemented a temporary policy to protect our workforce and valued visitors.
Starting March 16, all our three restaurants will be open only at Drive-Thru until further notice,” stated management.