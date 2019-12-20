RECALL CONTAMINATED AJINOMOTO CHICKEN FRIED RICE PRODUCTS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Inspectorate VSA is alerting the public on Chicken Fried Rice products from the brand Ajinomoto Foods North America. These products are possibly contaminated with foreign matter, specifically pieces of plastic. The health risk is low.

These not ready to eat, frozen chicken fried rice items were produced from July 9, 2019 to July 11, 2019 with various packaging and best by dates. The following products are subject to recall:

54-oz. cardboard packages containing “ AJINOMOTO YAKITORI CHICKEN WITH JAPANESE-STYLE FRIED RICE ” with date codes “ 3559007, 3559008, 3559015, 3559190 and 3559191 ” and best by dates of “ 1/7/2020, 1/8/2020, 1/15/2020, 7/9/2020 and 7/10/2020. ”

with

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-34708” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Each package holds six 9-ounce microwavable bags of mixed rice, vegetables and chicken.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas. The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints and notified the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the issue.

Investigation has shown that some of these products have also been exported to Sint Maarten.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

A concern is that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. The Inspectorate urges consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The Inspectorate is in close contact with the USDA/FSIS and is monitoring the developments. The local importer has been informed and the necessary spot checks are performed.